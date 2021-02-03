As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect daily life, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has been working to expand access to telehealth services for older, rural and homeless veterans.
According to the VA, many veterans are turning to telehealth to access care. But VA telehealth services can be difficult to access for veterans living in rural areas or who may have limited broadband connectivity.
Through the VA’s Digital Divide Consult, VA providers can refer veterans to a VA social worker who can determine eligibility for programs to help get the internet service or technology needed for VA telehealth. If you don’t have a device with internet access, the VA can lend you an internet-connected iPad, for example.
For more information about the Digital Divide Consult, talk to your VA provider or visit telehealth.va.gov. For information on the VA’s various virtual services available to veterans, visit https://connectedcare.va.gov.