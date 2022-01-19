The Lake County Veterans Services Office is moving to a new location at 1996 Classique Lane in Tavares, next to the Lake County Office of Housing and Community Services.
After the transition, the office was to reopen Jan. 18 at the new location. Hours of operation are Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., excluding holiday closures. If immediate assistance is needed while the office is closed, call the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) at 1-800-827-1000.
The Lake County Veterans Services Office coordinates with the VA and other federal and state agencies regarding claims processing and other benefits to which veterans may be entitled. Services provided include:
• Request for Form DD 214 (discharge from service)
• Preparation/coordination of claims for Veterans Disability benefits
• Burial/death benefits
• Assistance with enrollment in VA health benefits
• Applications for the VA Home Loan Program, educational and vocational training, and awards and medals
• Requests for veteran’s name to be added on Lake County’s Veteran Wall
Information relating to veterans benefits for any discharged veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces and their dependents may be obtained from the Lake County Veterans Service Offices.
Veterans needing assistance will be seen by a Veterans Service officer by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 352-742-6585 or email veteraninfo@lakecountyfl.gov.