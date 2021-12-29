Community members, Lake County Schools employees and eligible students can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at no cost at four elementary schools across the county. The Florida Department of Health in Lake will offer the immunizations, along with Pfizer boosters for those who completed the initial series at least six months ago, on the designated dates, 4–6 p.m., at the following locations.
First dose:
• Jan. 4: Leesburg Elementary Cafeteria
• Jan. 6: Triangle Elementary Media Center
• Feb. 15: Sawgrass Bay Elementary Media Center
• Feb. 17: Cypress Ridge Elementary Media Center
Second dose:
• Jan. 25: Leesburg Elementary Cafeteria
• Jan. 27: Triangle Elementary Media Center
• March 8: Sawgrass Bay Elementary Media Center
• March 10: Cypress Ridge Elementary Media Center
Participants must bring identification, and parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who wants a vaccine.
Participants are asked to bring completed consent forms with them to save time. However, blank forms will be available on site. To access an online form, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gyeyavNyr41QIqWUFH46ZL-urfJ1aKZE/view.
Fact sheets for ages 5-11 and ages 12 and older provide more information about the vaccine:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1--CWReATGNIsGuCzbsOiT-f7mrgFsm85/view
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XaAqyOIDprTPJthqiOiNN-rgd43FOEeJ/view