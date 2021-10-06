Lake County Schools and the Florida Department of Health in Lake are offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to district employees, community members and eligible students at middle schools across the county this week, according to a Lake County Schools news release.
Pfizer boosters will be available for eligible participants, as well. The CDC has approved Pfizer boosters for those who completed the initial series at least six months ago and are in one of the following categories: age 65 or older, residents in long-term care facilities, ages 18-64 with underlying health conditions or age 18-64 at increased risk because of an occupational or institutional setting.
Participants must bring identification, and parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who wants a vaccine. There is no charge to participants.
All vaccination events are from 4:30–6:30 p.m. at the following locations:
First Dose: Oct. 6 – Carver Middle School gym and Oct. 7 – Eustis Middle School gym.
Second Dose: Oct. 25 – East Ridge Middle School cafeteria; Oct. 27 – Carver Middle School gym; Oct. 28 – Eustis Middle School gym.