Lake County Schools partnered with the Florida Department of Health in Lake to offer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 on high school campuses.
Students, staff and community residents who received their first doses on Lake campuses Aug. 24–Sept. 2 are eligible to receive their second dose through Sept. 23.
This week, vaccinations will be available as follows:
•Sept. 21 – East Ridge High School
•Sept. 22 – Leesburg High School
•Sept. 23 – Tavares High School
All events will be held 4–6 p.m. Participants must bring identification, and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.