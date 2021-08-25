The COVID-19 pandemic that has spread across the world since March 2020 has changed our lives significantly forever. In Mount Dora, we followed the recommended guidelines from CDC and as things changed, we changed our behaviors. Wearing face coverings, social distancing and washing our hands more frequently, became a way of life. Many social gatherings were canceled, weddings postponed and funerals delayed to a later time. Life is very different.
In January 2021, the vaccine against COVID-19 became available, and individuals had an option for the prevention of getting COVID-19 and to limit the spread of the virus. Focused efforts were made to get high risk and seniors vaccinated. Since I met both those criteria due to age and previous cancer treatment, I hurried to the first site set up in Mount Dora and got my vaccine. I am a retired nurse and I believe in the science. Getting the vaccine is the only way we will stop this vicious cycle of illness and death.
As the number of vaccinated individuals increased, we began seeing the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths decline. People became comfortable and relaxed their caution, and unfortunately a variant developed at a time when fewer people were being vaccinated. Now we have an overwhelming number of people getting the virus, hospitalizations and death of the younger population of unvaccinated individuals.
Residents, we have an option to fight the virus – the vaccine – and we all need to get the shots and encourage family, friends and neighbors to get them! Most of the people who are getting the Delta variant are unvaccinated! The younger people are dying, and they are unvaccinated!
Please, if you are not vaccinated, find a location and get the FREE shots. We don’t want you to be a statistic on the wrong side of this awful health emergency.