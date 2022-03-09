The Florida Department of Health in Lake is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to district employees, eligible students and community members this week.
March 8, 4–6 p.m., vaccinations will be offered at Sawgrass Bay Elementary’s Media Center.
March 10, 4–6 p.m., Lake County Department of Health, 560 W. DeSoto Street, Clermont, will offer the immunizations, which were previously scheduled for Cypress Ridge Elementary.
Participants must bring identification, and parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who wants a vaccine.
Those who received a first dose on Feb. 15 or Feb. 17 may attend these events for their second doses. Anyone in need of a first dose may participate as well, but would need to schedule a second dose on their own. Booster shots also will be available.