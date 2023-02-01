The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will present their romantic Valentine’s concerts Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 at two Lake County locations.
The program will start with the overture to a “Mid-Summer Night’s Dream” by Mendelssohn, “Marriage of Figaro” Overture by Mozart, and “La Donna è Mobile” from Rigoletto by Verdi as sung by a true Italian and magnificent tenor, Marco Romano.
The concert will continue with a romantic favorite, “Clair de Lune” by Claude Debussy and arranged by the FLSO’s late founder, Guy Saint-Clair, along with other romantic melodies.
The second half of the program will feature Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” and Marco Romano singing “Music of the Night.” The program will also include violin soloist Konstantin Dimitrov performing the “Schindler’s List” theme by John Williams.
Feb. 2, the concert will be held at Living Drama Theatre, located on Highway 441 at Bustris Plaza in the back corner of 431 Plaza Drive in Eustis.
The Feb. 3 performance will be at the Minneola City Hall located at 800 US-27 in Minneola.
Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are urged to arrive early for their choice of seating.
What’s next for the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra? March 9 and March 10, Carl Topilow will be their principal guest conductor, performing with virtuoso Bulgarian violinist Konstantin Dimitrov in an Irish program. The season will conclude April 20 and April 21 with a Spring Pops program conducted by Paul Hostetter.
For ticket and other information, call 352-343-0733 or visit