The Feb. 12 Valentine Sunset Sip fundraiser at Trout Lake Nature Center has been postponed. The new date for the event is March 26.
Ticket holders will be notified and offered refunds or new tickets.
The event will feature select wines, craft beer and light snacks at stations throughout the 230-acre property. Guests can also walk to the dock to enjoy the sunset and watch birds, 5:30–8 p.m. Beverages will be supplied by the Wine Cellar of Mount Dora.
To purchase a ticket, visit www.universe.com/sip2022.
The nature center is located at 520 East CR 44 in Eustis.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.