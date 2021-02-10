“All my life I have looked up to and adored the relationship my parents, Tommy and JoAnna Scott, have shared. They were married young and have held steadfast in their love for 29 years. Now that’s not to say there haven’t been bumps in their road or trials they have faced, but the way they have upheld their love to one another and our family is something I admire more than they will ever understand. I have grown up with parents who love each other so passionately that no matter what comes in their way, they make it through. They trust God and their love for one another to pull them through whatever it is they may face, and 29 years later it shows how far those morals and values can take a marriage. Watching them raise four children, juggle multiple businesses, move homes multiple times over the years, etc. and still make time to go on dates, cherish friendships, and travel the world together has taught me many lessons to use in my own marriage as a young adult. Those lessons are to have patience, to trust, to be open-minded, to have empathy, to forgive, to laugh and to always cherish each other. I am so blessed to have such a real, honest love story to look to when I may need guidance in my own marriage. Their love story will always be one of my favorites.” ~ Sarah Scott Varnadore
Valentine's Day Love Stories: A loving example for the next generation
