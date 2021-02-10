“On Valentine’s Day 1975, Dennis and Norma Ruddock, young teenagers in love said, ‘I do.’ Growing up, I loved hearing all kinds of cool stories about how my parents went fishing on a first date and have been best friends and partners ever since. Nothing was impossible. They fixed cars, built houses, coached sports team. I grew up with dinner as a family every night at the table, no exceptions. They operated a day care center for 20 years and touched many lives as a true example of what is possible with love and support. They are an inspiration to many and are still contacted today by children whose lives they impacted who now have families of their own. Much has changed in their 45 years as one, but much is the same. They love living in our Lake County paradise and can still be found fishing on the Lake Harris Chain, holding hands of course. ~ Missy Ruddock
Latest e-Edition
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…