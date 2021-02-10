“It is hard to imagine that we have been married for 28 years,” says Amy Jensen. Time has flown by since we first met. Skott was 18 and Amy was 14. Our love story started back in 1989. We would like to share our personal secrets on marriage. There are books and quotes out there, but these work for us:
Put God first, he is the one who started marriage.
Listen before speaking and often times, just listen.
Make love, but don’t look elsewhere for it.
Make decisions based on ‘us’ and not ‘I.’
As best friends, we hangout, but also give each other space.
Date night is a must! We make time for each other.
Forgive! We have seen people treat enemies better than their spouses.
Our marriage comes before our children.
We both help around the house.
Marriage is like life, it’s a lot of work, so don’t give up.
Love always! 1 Corinthians 13:4-7
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”