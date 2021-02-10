“Beau and I have been together for ten years. We met at Tavares High School and started dating when we were sophomores. We have now been together for 11 years and I could not be prouder of the life we have built together. It has not been easy. We had to grow together and let each other grow as individuals. We continuously work on our marriage. We have two beautiful daughters that we love spending time with, but also recognize that it is also important to spend time with each other. Always remember to date your spouse! We have fun together boating, hunting and dining out. We constantly revisit our goals and dreams for the future. I cannot wait to see what the next decades holds for us.” ~ Katelyn Tabor
Latest e-Edition
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…