“Beau and I have been together for ten years. We met at Tavares High School and started dating when we were sophomores. We have now been together for 11 years and I could not be prouder of the life we have built together. It has not been easy. We had to grow together and let each other grow as individuals. We continuously work on our marriage. We have two beautiful daughters that we love spending time with, but also recognize that it is also important to spend time with each other. Always remember to date your spouse! We have fun together boating, hunting and dining out. We  constantly revisit our goals and dreams for the future. I cannot wait to see what the next decades holds for us.”  ~ Katelyn Tabor