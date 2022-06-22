The On Guard Vacation Bible School (VBS) running Wednesday July 6 through Saturday, July 9, will be held at the Umatilla Seventh-day Adventist Church.
This is a FREE “knighthood” training-themed VBS. Children ages 4 to 12 years old can be registered to become a “knight in training.” Training includes forging crafts, singing songs, enjoying healthful snacking in the mess hall, fitness exercises, games, and learning to wield the Bible to defend the castle.
The theme is built on the premise that the mind is like a castle in which Jesus wants to live and guard day and night and that children can use their eyes, ears, mouths, hands, and feet to help guard the castle of the mind.
This Bible-based VBS program will provide an adventure of a lifetime that the children will not forget. Join On Guard on Wednesday, July 6, Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8, from 1:00–4:00 pm, and Saturday, July 9, 9:30 am. After completing the training, the family and friends of the “knights in training” are invited to watch the knighting graduation ceremony at 11:30 am, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
The VBS will be held at the Umatilla Adventist Church located at 1400 N. Central Ave, in Umatilla FL. To pre-register and for more information call 352-406-3081 or 470-219-2954 or register online at: https://forms.gle/RMQNfbMLPvRNPHSC9.