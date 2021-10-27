Oct. 29–31 in Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park, the city of Eustis will honor veterans and others with a number of events during Vet Fest Lake County.
The family friendly, three-day event will pay tribute to active military personnel, veterans, first responders and the families and friends who support them. Proceeds raised will help two Lake County not-for-profit organizations, The Last Ride and One Team One Fight 4 PTSD.
Attendees can visit both the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall and the War on Terrorism Wall in downtown Eustis during the festival.
Oct. 29, the event will kick off with the escorted arrival of the Memorial Walls from LifePointe Church, 3551 E. Orange Ave., to downtown Eustis by the Lake County Sherriff’s Office, Eustis Police Department and Eustis Fire Department. Set-up of the Moving Walls will begin at 10 a.m., with an opening ceremony starting at 6 p.m. in Ferran Park.
Oct. 30, a 5K run/walk in Umatilla will begin at 7:30 a.m. In downtown Eustis, vendors and live music will be available beginning at 1 p.m. in Ferran Park.
Nam Knights M/C “Green Swamp Chapter” and Gator Harley Davidson will host a Bed Race in Leesburg at noon. Registration is $250, and bed “rental” is $50. Following the races, bikers are encouraged to join an escorted ride by the LCSO from Gator Harley to the traveling Walls in Eustis.
The weekend will be capped by a Veteran’s Day Parade starting at the Eustis Armory, 605 S. Bay Street, on Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. The parade will honor service members who honorably served and fought for our nation’s freedoms. Participating veteran businesses and organizations, Honor Guards, ROTC units, marching bands, decorative floats and local supporters will be in the parade.
Following the parade, a closing ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. in Ferran Park.
Additionally, Hometown Heroes Banners were installed on streetlights in downtown Eustis and at Sunsational Farms in Umatilla. Lake County citizens and businesses purchased these banners that feature an honorably discharged veteran or active-duty armed forces member. These banners will be up until the day after Veteran’s Day.