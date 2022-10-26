Leesburg, FL – Vet Fest Lake County returns Oct. 28–29 to show tribute to active military, veterans, first responders and their families and friends who support them.
Proceeds raised will help Lake County not-for-profit organizations including The Last Ride, One Team One Fight 4 PTSD and Ashley’s House.
The activities kick off Oct. 28 with a gala benefit dinner at The Venetian Center,6–9 p.m., with silent and live auctions and special guest speaker Boone Cutler, a nationally recognized radio talk show personality who is also a combat veteran and committed to bringing attention to the needs of our Veterans. Tickets may be upgraded for a private VIP reception and book signing with Boone Cutler, scheduled 5–6 p.m.
Oct. 29, a Vet Fest Benefit Ride will depart the Amvets Post 1992, 32201 Amvets Way, Mount Dora, at 10:30 a.m. (registration begins at 8:30 a.m.) and conclude at Gator Harley Davidson in Leesburg with food trucks, live music and more. The group will be escorted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Riders will arrive for the opening wall ceremony, noon, for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall and Global War on Terrorism Memorial Wall, with each wall donated by the Patriot Guard Riders. The Moving Wall, a half-sized replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be on display at Gator Harley Davidson, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
The Spartan Sword Pledge will be at 12:30 p.m. The Spartan Sword was forged from recovered steel that was part of the World Trade Center Buildings that fell on 9/11. The sword was created to inspire veterans and first responders to take the “spartan pledge” – a promise made not to commit suicide without reaching out to their battle buddy first.
At 1 p.m., the event will feature live music with Pete Hunt and the Southern Branded.