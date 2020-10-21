Oct. 30–Nov. 1, the second annual Vet Fest Lake County will feature a gala benefit dinner, a motorcycle escort of the War on Terrorism Memorial Wall on Oct. 31, bed races, live music, vendors, a parade and more. Lt. General Ronald L Bailey (USMC) will be a special guest at the Oct. 30 dinner (tickets $100), and the second annual Veteran’s Day Parade will be Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. in downtown Eustis.
For more details and volunteer opportunities, call the City of Eustis at 352-483-549, email vendor@eustis.org and visit the Vet Fest Lake County Facebook page.