Nov. 6, Golden Triangle Moose Lodge No. 874 will host veterans at a special program hosted by the Valued Veterans of the Moose. The program will include a Villages Honor Flight presentation by Marilyn Gagen.
The Umatilla High School ROTC and Ignite Performing Arts will be there, Jessica will sing the National Anthem, Phil & Bill will provide music and attendees can view a war on terrorism memorial display.
Prizes, a raffle and a smoked chicken dinner from Sonny’s BBQ ($10) will also be available.
The program will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the lodge, located at 1901 Titcomb Street in Eustis.