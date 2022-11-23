Trending Articles
Patricia L. Woodard, 93 of Eustis, Florida, passed away on August 8, 2022.
Donald (OTIE) Koenke passed away peacefully sitting in his favorite club chair overlooking the boats in the Alexandria Bay harbor on August 28, 2022, at age 87.
Mary E. “Lib” McCormick French, 92, of Mount Dora, FL, passed away on January 14, 2022. She was born on September 2, 1929, to Oscar and Nora Walker in Walland, TN.
Salley Clare (Pagenkemper) Baumann was born October 22, 1946, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania to Arthur and Doris (Braun) Pagenkemper. Sallye Baumann died on December 7, 2021, at the age of 75 in Tavares, Florida.
Editor’s note: David Dunn-Rankin, who many readers know through his weekly column, is CEO of this newspaper’s parent company and the son of Betty Dunn-Rankin. The following originally ran in the Venice Gondolier.