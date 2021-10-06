For local radio personality Billy Matthews, the banner hanging in downtown Eustis last year to honor his father’s military service was an emotional sight.
“I appreciated my dad’s military banner hanging in Eustis last year,” said Matthews, who hosts the Lake County Sports Show on WQBQ 1410 am. “It was an honor for his banner to be hanging with all the other locals who have bravely served our country.”
The third annual Hometown Heroes program, which installs banners on decorative light poles in downtown Eustis and at Sunsational Farms in Umatilla from late September through Nov. 12, honors the men and women of Lake County who serve and served in the nation’s armed forces. The banners are sponsored by local citizens and businesses, with a portion of the proceeds helping to support Vet Fest Lake County, a multi-day set for Oct. 29–31.
The banner program, which was created by the Lake County-based company Celebrating Heroes, is being administered by Harden Pauli Funeral Home in Eustis.
“Our job is to honor lives and the memory of those who have passed,” said funeral home representative Mark Taylor. “This program is one more way for us to honor those who have served.”
For Brian Faryna and the staff at Sunsational Farms, the banner program is a way to further serve the community.
“Hosting banners at our location off Roger Giles Road is a way to tell the community we care,” said Faryna, whose organization hosts community activities including a recent Sept. 11 memorial event. “We’re glad we can join this year to honor even more veterans and active duty military.”
To sponsor a banner or to resubmit one from the previous two years, visit Harden Pauli Funeral Home at 1617 South Bay Street in Eustis, www.celebratingheroes.com/eustisflorida, or call 352-357-4126.
For more information about 2021 Vet Fest Lake County, including sponsor, parade, vendor and volunteer opportunities, call 352-483-5491 or email vendor@eustis.org.