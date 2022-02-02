The Lake County Veterans Services Office now provides Veterans Administration claims assistance to veterans in Lake County at satellite offices in two Lake County libraries.
The satellite offices will take appointments every Thursday at the Fruitland Park Library, 604 W Berckman Street in Fruitland Park, and every Wednesday at Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks in Clermont.
Veterans needing assistance will be seen by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment, call 352-742-6585 or email veteraninfo@lakecountyfl.gov.
The Lake County Veterans Services Office coordinates with the VA and other federal and state agencies regarding claims processing and other benefits to which veterans may be entitled.
Services include:
• Request for Form DD 214 (discharge from service)
• Preparation/coordination of claims for Veterans Disability benefits
• Burial/death benefits
• Assistance with enrollment in VA health benefits
• Applications for the VA Home Loan Program, educational and vocational training, and awards and medals
• Requests for veteran’s name to be added on Lake County’s Veteran Wall
Information relating to veterans benefits for any discharged veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces and their dependents may be obtained from the Lake County Veterans Service Offices.