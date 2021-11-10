Government agencies, from Florida Department of Health in Lake County offices to Lake County Clerk’s Office and various city departments, will be closed in ob-servance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
This includes Lake County’s libraries, animal shelter and tax collector offices. The County’s fixed-route bus system, LakeXpress, and the County’s disadvantaged transportation service, Lake County Connection, will operate as normal on Nov. 11. If in doubt, call ahead before visiting any local, state or federal facilities during the holiday.
Happy Veterans Day!