Trustees of the Sorrento Cemetery will hold a Veterans Day service at the Sorrento Cemetery, located at 23305 Oak Lane in Sorrento, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Guest speaker will be Earl Hammond, pastor of the East Lake Community Church in Sorrento. A flag ceremony will be presented by Boy Scout Troop 16 and Girl Scout Troops 9295 and 4016.
Special recognition will be given for two veterans interred in the cemetery: James J. Jones, who died Aug. 24, 2018; and Curtis Everett Walker, April 17, 2014.
Jones served his entire 25-year military career in the U.S. Air Force, participating in World War Two and the Korean War as a B-17 bomber pilot and in the Vietnam War in charge of security for the Southeast Asian theater.
He was born July 15, 1923 in Lawrence, Kansas, and married Ruth Ann Elfgen June 8, 1944. Jones moved to Apopka, before settling in Sorrento. He founded and ran Jones & Jones Nursery, working until the last few years. He was a faithful servant of the First Baptist Church of Sorrento, serving as Deacon Emeritus. He also served for many years as a trustee for the Sorrento Cemetery and was involved in its expansion. Jones has five daughters, two sons and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He is interred in the cemetery’s Block 13 Lot 12.
Walker was born in Sept. 2, 1937 and joined the U.S. Army in 1954, where he was in the 1st Airborne and stationed for two years in Germany. He was honorable discharged after serving four years in the military. Then he served in the Army Reserves for four years at the Orlando Navy Base.
Walker was married to Peggy Walker on Oct. 25, 1958. They had one daughter and one son and three grandchildren. In 2000, Walker and his family moved to Sorrento, where he operated his own business refinishing antiques. He is interred in Block 62 – Lot 1 at the cemetery.
Those interested in attending the service may bring lawn chairs. For more information call Maggie Fisher, Sorrento Cemetery trustee, at 352-383-3403.
