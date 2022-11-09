TAVARES — The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller is once again honoring U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel during November by offering free passport photos, a savings of $12.
“This is our fourth year providing free photos to military service members,” said Gary Cooney, Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller. “Our office is grateful for the service and sacrifices that have been made for our country, and this is just a small token of appreciation that we can offer.”
Since the county started the veterans’ appreciation event in 2019, more than 175 veterans have received free photos. To be eligible, military personnel can present their DD-214, military identification, or driver’s license with veteran designation.
Passports in Lake County are being processed by appointment at three locations:
• Lake County Courthouse, 550 W. Main St., North Wing, Third Floor, Tavares
• North Lake Branch Office, 902 Avenida Central, The Villages
• South Lake Branch Office, 290 Citrus Tower Blvd., Suite 116, Clermont
Appointments are available from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be made online at www.LakeCountyClerk.org/Administrative_Services/Passports.aspx. Veterans can also schedule an appointment by calling 352-253-2648.
For information about obtaining a U.S. Passport, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org/Administrative_Services/Passports.aspx or the U.S. Department of State’s website at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html.