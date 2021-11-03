During the month of Veterans Day, the Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller is once again offering free passport photos to military service members.
U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel can visit one of three locations to take advantage of the offer, a savings of $10 off the regular fee. To be eligible for the free photo, military personnel can present their DD-214, military identification, or have a veteran designation on their driver’s license.
Since the program started, more than 130 veterans have been provided free photos.
“This is our third year providing free photos to military service members,” said Gary Cooney, Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller. “Our office is grateful for the service and sacrifices that have been made for our country, and this is just a small token of appreciation that we can offer.”
To make an appointment at county clerk locations in Tavares, Clermont and The Villages, visit
https://bit.ly/3dyMukf or call 352-253-2648.
For information about obtaining a U.S. Passport, visit https://bit.ly/3dyMukf or the U.S. Department of State’s website at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html.