The Lake County Veterans Service Office will be closed temporarily Oct. 3–8 for annual training certifications. The office will resume normal business hours on Oct. 11.
The office, located at 418 W Alfred St., Suite C, in Tavares, coordinates with the VA and other federal and state agencies regarding claims processing and other benefits to which veterans may be entitled.
If immediate assistance is needed while the office is closed, call the Department of Veterans Affairs at 1-800-827-1000. To schedule an appointment with a Veterans Service Officer, call 352-742-6585 or email veteraninfo@lakecountyfl.gov.
Services available through the office include requests for Form DD 214 (discharge from service), preparation/coordination of claims for Veterans Disability Benefits, burial/death benefits, assistance with enrollment in Veterans Affairs (VA) health benefits, applications for the VA Home Loan Program, educational and vocational training, and awards and medals. Contact the office with requests for a veteran’s name to be added on Lake County’s Veteran Wall, as well.