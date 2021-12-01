To help Lake County hospice patients provide their pets the veterinary care they need, LEASH, Inc. and Cornerstone Hospice have partnered in a new program.
LEASH will cover costs associated with pet care at LEASH-preferred veterinary clinics in Lake County on a case-by-case basis. Services include spay/neuter expenses, microchipping, pet dental and grooming services and more.
“The first recipient of their generous donation is a Labradoodle named Blondie. Blondie’s owner died in Cornerstone’s care and this sweet grieving senior dog needed a new loving forever home,” said Lisa Gray, Cornerstone Hospice pet peace of mind coordinator. “Blondie has a new family and a fur-brother, who love her very much. They are very appreciative that Blondie received the veterinary care she needed. Thank you, LEASH!”
LEASH, Inc. is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that assists pet owners and shelters in Lake County. Visit www.LEASHinc.org. Cornerstone Hospice is a community-owned provider of end-of-life care in Central Florida and north Georgia. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, call 866-742-6655 or visit www.CornerstoneHospice.org.