Last week, Trout Lake Nature Center opened a temporary art exhibit, “Rhythm of Nature – Images from our Diversified World.”
The display features a lifetime collection of photographs of the natural world in dozens of countries on six continents taken by professional photographer Charlene Edwards.
This lifetime of photography began on Edwards’ sixth birthday, when she received a small black box – a Kodak Brownie camera. From that day forward, she had a passion to live creatively through the lens of a camera.
Today, Edwards is a professional photographer, guest lecturer, award-winning author, world traveler, environmental advocate, explorer and supporter of Trout Lake Nature Center.
“Edwards’s photography and words are more than just art, they are social commentary,” the nature center said in a news release.
The temporary art exhibit will be up through Dec. 12 in the center’s Educational Building, located at 520 East CR 44 in Eustis.
For more information, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.