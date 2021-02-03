Synexus Research, a company with offices in The Villages area that conducts clinical trials investigating the effectiveness of new therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, has been selected to participate in an international virtual conference that will originate from Inverness Feb. 9–12.
The Coping with Dementia Family Care Partner Conference will feature 16 hours of educational content aimed at individuals and families caring for loved ones with dementia. The event is free and open to the public. The Synexus Research presentation is set for 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 11.
An estimated 570,000 citizens in Florida are currently living with dementia, a number that is expected to grow to more than 1.4 million by 2050, according to Synexus Research. Nationally, Florida has the second-highest number of citizens living with dementia – second only to California, which has three times the population.
For more information or to register for the conference, go to https://conference.coping.today or call 352-422-3663.