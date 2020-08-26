The Tavares Public Library has partnered with Creativebug, Inc., to provide online video classes and workshops teaching a wide variety of arts and crafts and DIY skills that range from sewing and knitting, to quilting, crochet, printmaking, calligraphy, ceramics, jewelry-making and many other crafts.
To promote this new library service, entries are being accepted through Sept. 30 for a Virtual Arts and Crafts Show for all ages and skill levels. A prize will be awarded for “Best in Show” for each of three age groups – children: 0-12 years old, teens ages 13-18, and adults.
All entries must come from a Creativebug class or workshop. Creativebug can be accessed through the Tavares Public Library Facebook page or the Tavares Library website at www.tavareslibrary.org. Participants must have a current Tavares Public Library card to view Creativebug classes and workshops.
Entry forms for the Virtual Arts and Crafts Show are available on the library website and Facebook page and at the library during regular business hours, Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.–2 p.m.