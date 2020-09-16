Candace

The FPRA Lake County Chapter is offering a virtual luncheon to help PR professionals manage ongoing anxiety and fear during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event’s special guest speaker is Candace Huber, MPH, BSN, RN, director of CREATION Life for Community at AdventHealth Waterman. This free event for members and non-members will be held at noon on Sept. 16 via Zoom. To RSVP, email FPRALake@gmail.com. information about the Lake County FPRA chapter is available on Facebook and Twitter.