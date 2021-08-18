Warren Weeks

International media trainer Warren Weeks.

Learn how to be “Great in a Crisis” during the Florida Public Relations Association Lake County Chapter’s monthly professional development webinar featuring international media trainer Warren Weeks. The interactive virtual talk on the best principles of crisis communications will be held on Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 18, noon–1 p.m. The program is free for FPRA members and $10 for prospective members. Reserve your seat online at https://bit.ly/GreatInACrisis.

