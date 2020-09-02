Thanks to a successful first event, YOUR Humane Society SPCA in Sumter County has organized a second Virtual Quiz Show charity fundraiser to support its mission as a no-kill animal shelter to provide a safe home for all animals in its care. According to the group, “Everyone said they had a blast and look forward to playing again.” The next online event will be Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. To get your spot to play, text “quiz” to 41444, or go to bit.ly/QuizShow2 for more info. Prizes will be gift cards to retailers such as Walmart, Target, Publix and Amazon.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…