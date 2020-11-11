Robert Boisonneault Oncology Institute is hosting “We Can” Week, an interactive and virtual community cancer support program for adults facing cancer, survivors and families. The five-day event runs noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 16–20 via Zoom. The workshop is free and includes daily giveaways.
For more than a decade, “We Can” has focused on the message, “There is life after cancer and we’re living it to the fullest.”
Instead of its usual one-day localized gathering, this year’s virtual event brings Lake, Sumter, Marion and Citrus County communities together for a week of education and empowerment.
Daily sessions combine lectures by health care professionals with interactive activities along with fun and creative games, all enjoyed from the comfort and safety of your home. Over the years, workshop presentations have ranged from advancements in treatment to strategies for improving one’s quality of life and ways to adjust to a new normal.
For more information or to register to receive Zoom meeting ID and Password, call RBOI and ask for Amy Roberts at 352-732-0277. Participants who do not have video access can listen to the lectures by phone.
Founded by Dr. Norman Anderson, RBOI is a patient-centered practice with facilities in Ocala, Timber Ridge, The Villages, Lecanto and Inverness. The radiation oncology provider in the Marion, Citrus and Lake-Sumter County areas is the first to be accredited by the American College of Radiology.