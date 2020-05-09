Visit Cypress Things and you will discover one the most unique shopping experiences in Lake County!
You will be amazed at the thousands of one of a kind hand carved artwork, including furniture, crafts, collectibles and swings. You will find a gift to fit every personality…hand carved bears, marine life, birds, bird houses, cedar chest, windmills, dog houses, chicken coops, and much more! The awesome designs and selection of swings and rockers will complete Mom’s porch! Want something custom made? Just ask.
Cypress Things is owned by Joe and Ethel Chavis and family. Joe, a full blooded American Indian, and family members make everything the old-fashioned way…one piece at a time, with each detail carefully carved. Just to take a stroll and see all the incredible pieces and see the expert craftmanship which are made from hand-picked, quality wood is an experience of its own! Ethel says, “Children love coming here! They enjoy looking at all the animals and watching the koi swim in the six-foot pond and sharing a seat and photo with Joe, the Indian, affectionately named after my husband!”
Cypress Things is a short drive and located three miles East of Mount Plymouth on Route 46. Put this on your “Must See” list and check it off! You won’t be disappointed! Cypress Things is open Seven Days a week from 9 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Saturday and Sunday 12-4 pm. You may also order online at www.cypressthings.com or call (352) 383-3864 for more information.