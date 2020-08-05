The Faded Lounge is the most trusted Barber Shop in Tavares, Florida. For some, their hair and beard can simply be a nuisance that they need to maintain and clean up, but hair and beards can be far more than that.
Hair can shape the way that others see you. A new hairstyle and beard style can come across bold, exciting, and innovative. It can make people feel amazing or strong. It can be an expression of taste and mood!
Whether you want a simple cut or have a specific style in mind, The Faded Lounge can make anything happen when it comes to your hair. Come in today to see for yourself.
Enjoy the new look, Pool Table, Chess, PlayStation and while you wait get ONE FREE BEER for adults 21 and older only, ID required.
Also, the shop practices all the required cleanliness routines for barber shops including floors kept clean and barber chairs wiped between visits.
Visit The Faded Lounge Barber Shop at 1185 East Alfred Street in Tavares or make an appointment by calling 352-702-8935 for Ryan or Jason at 407-668-2519.