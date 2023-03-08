The 42nd Sunnyland Boat Festival on Lake Dora will be held March 24–26, and organizers are seeking volunteers to help run the show.
Presented by the Sunnyland Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, the event will include a nautical flea market, live music, exhibits and many beautiful boats on display.
Those who volunteer to help at the entry and exit gates for four or five hours will receive one free festival ticket, which will be good for entry during all three days. After completing each shift, volunteers will also receive one lunch ticket to be used at the event.
The festival will take place at Wooten Waterfront Park in downtown Tavares.
Interested in helping out? Call (do not text) 352-609-5134 by March 20 for more information.