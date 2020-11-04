Keep Lake Beautiful (KLB) is inviting volunteers to participate in a community cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Sorrento Park, located at 31535 Church Street in Sorrento. All volunteers must preregister at www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB to participate, and volunteer check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.
KLB will provide safety vests, trash bags, gloves and water to those helping to clean the community. Volunteers must be 16 years or older or be accompanied by an adult. Participants are encouraged to wear proper attire, as well as sunscreen and insect repellent.
Compliance with CDC guidelines is required to participate, including social distancing and wearing face coverings if social distancing is not possible. Face coverings and gloves will be available onsite, or volunteers may bring their own. All volunteers are encouraged to complete pre-event health monitoring, and volunteers should stay home if they have any symptoms of illness.
This event will also include bulk item and tire drop-off services for residents, with no sign-up required, at the same location and timeframe. Residents are encouraged to clean their homes and yards and dispose of excess trash, passenger car tires and any items that could hold water and become a breeding ground for mosquitoes that spread the Zika virus.
In addition, Lake County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be onsite to accept household hazardous waste, including paint, fuel and more. Residents dropping off items are asked to observe social distancing and wear a mask while unloading vehicles, if working with event staff to unload items.
Since its launch, KLB has partnered with or hosted more than two dozen projects, including community and waterway cleanups, roadside litter pickups, neighborhood and school beautification events, tree plantings and household hazardous waste collection events. KLB also encourages residents to use the county’s Litter Reporter website at http://gis.lakecountyfl.gov/crowdsource to help pinpoint areas in need of a cleanup. Keep Lake Beautiful will monitor submissions and propose cleanup efforts and community events as needed.
For more information, to register as a volunteer or to become a sponsor of future events, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB or call 352-253-1660.