The city of Mount Dora has scheduled a gardening-focused volunteer event on Oct. 30, 8–10:00 a.m. at Sunset Park, located at 230 West 4th Avenue.
Anyone interested in gardening and weeding is welcome to attend, and no gardening experience is required. The work will be explained and questions will be answered. Please bring gloves and hat, if desired, and water for hydration. Sunscreen is recommended.
Volunteers who have not yet registered with the city are asked to fill out an application at https://tinyurl.com/mountdoravolunteer and return it to 510 North Baker Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757, or email it to HR@cityofmountdora.com with the subject line “Beautification.”
For more information, contact lsadmin@cityofmountdora.com or call 352-735-7100, ext. 3116.