The Tavares Public Library, in conjunction with the AARP Foundation, plans to start a Tax-Aide program at the Tavares Public Library in 2023. To estsblish the program, volunteers are needed.
The free Tax-Aide program, offered in coordination with the IRS, is the nation’s largest volunteer-based tax preparation service. Volunteers can sign up to assist taxpayers in person or virtually, and several roles are available.
The library is looking for tax preparers, whom the program will train, as well as people who can provide administrative, technical and communications assistance, interpreters and program leaders. Typically, volunteers in the program come from a variety of industries and range from retirees to university students.
All levels and types of experience are welcome, the library says.
“Because of the complexity of the U.S. tax code, many taxpayers overpay their taxes or turn to paid tax services they cannot afford. Some may forgo filing their taxes and miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned because they are unable to pay for assistance,” the library says. “Tax-Aide volunteers can help by providing necessary services in communities where there is the greatest need.”
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide began with four volunteers in 1968 and has served over 68 million taxpayers since then.
To learn more, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 352-717-4125.