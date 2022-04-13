Now that the 1950 U.S. Census has been made public, genealogists across the nation are busy categorizing and researching the information. Here in Lake County, two gene-alogical societies are participating in FamilySearch International’s nationwide project to proofread computer-generated indexes of 1950 U.S. Census entries for the county.
Kinseekers Genealogical Society, based in Leesburg, and Pastfinders of South Lake County, based in Clermont, are seeking volunteers to assist with the combined effort.
“We are eager to help capture this important piece of Lake County history. This is a great opportunity for people interested in family history to share their time and talents,” said Roger Goddard, president of Kinseekers.
“By completing this project, we will make it easier for local family historians to conduct research in Lake County,” said Anjanette Mercer, president of Pastfinders.
Because the census entries are handwritten, the computer-generat-ed indexes may contain errors. This is why they require proofreading before fully indexed versions can be made public through online databases.
April 1, the National Archives and Records Administration of the United States made digital images of the 1950 census available.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the public can access census records 72 years after each decennial census. Re-cords include each person’s name, age, gender, race, marital status, relationship to head of household, state or country of birth, naturalization status, occupation, industry in which the person worked, and type of employer.
The 1950 U.S. Census Community Project by FamilySearch is a national collabo-rative effort that uses the Internet, artificial intelligence and many volunteers to make these census records searchable online.
Enthusiasm and interest in the 1950 census have been building steadily since the release of the 1940 census in 2012, according to a news release from the two local genealogy groups.
“These new records will introduce us to the 40,000,000 people born during this era of baby boomers. But this postwar decade wasn’t just prosperous for newborns. It also ushered in the civil rights movement, rock ’n’ roll, suburban living, and a wave of colorful innovations. Many of the powerful voices and inspired minds behind these changes will be found in the 1950 census,” the release says.
Interested in helping out? Send your contact information to projects@kinseekers.org.