Have you seen the “Vote In Honor of a Veteran” stickers at the polls in Lake County? In addition to the standard “I voted” stickers, these stickers are popular with those who want to celebrate a veteran when voting.
The Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office created the Vote in Honor of a Veteran program to honor the men and women who protect our freedoms.
To participate, simply request the special sticker when voting at your polling site, jot down the name of the veteran you want recognized on the sticker, and wear it with pride.
In addition, the Elections office offers another way to celebrate veterans, an online Wall of Honor featuring photos of area veterans. The Wall of Honor is also displayed at the office.
“The intent of this program is to encourage voter participation, as well as remind citizens about the contributions Lake County veterans have made,” the office says on its website. “Countless sacrifices have been made by many brave men and women on behalf of this great state and nation. They serve to protect our freedoms, including our sacred right to vote. We wish to honor their sacrifice by dedicating our vote in their honor.”
To add a veteran’s photo to the Wall of Honor, visit https://www.lakevotes.com/Wall-of-Honor, where you can find a link to complete a Veteran Biography form.
Forms can be submitted online and via email, mail or in person. If possible, include a photo (preferably in uniform).
“We ask you not to mail us original photos, but we would be glad to scan them for you if you want to drop by our office,” the Elections office says.
Any individuals who served in the U.S. military, whether in peacetime or wartime, past or present, will be included. If you have any questions, call 352-343-9734 or email VoterOutreach@lakevotes.gov.
Learn more at https://www.lakevotes.com/Vote-In-Honor-of-a-Veteran.