Voters have until July 20 to register and/or make party affiliation changes if they plan to vote in the Aug. 18 Primary Election, according to Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays.
Voters have several options when registering to vote. Online registration is available at www.LakeVotes.com. Voters can also register in person at the 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd. office in Tavares. Voter registration application forms are also available at area libraries and at the DMV when obtaining/renewing your Florida driver’s license. To have the office mail you an application or to check your registration status, call 352-343-9734.
Voters also can check their registration status as well as make changes to their voter record on the Lake County Supervisor of Elections website:
https://www.lakevotes.com/Voting/Voter-Information.
Florida holds closed Primaries. Voters must be registered with one of the major parties to participate in that party’s Primary. Voters registered as No Party Affiliation (NPA) or with one of the minor parties will be able to vote in the August Primary; however, their ballot will be limited to non-partisan races and any local referendum.
There is an exception, if all candidates for a particular contest are from the same party and will not have opposition in the General Election, that race becomes a Universal Primary where all registered voters regardless of their party affiliation will be eligible to vote in that contest.