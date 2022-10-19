The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County is doing its part to help voters prepare for the Nov. 8 general election.
At its nonpartisan voter resource VOTE411.org, you can narrow down information to your district to see all races. Then, check out candidate information, including their responses to questions regarding their qualifications and concerns.
“The purpose of the League of Women Voters is to promote informed and active participation of citizens in their government through education and advocacy. The League is nonpartisan in that it does not support or oppose any political party or candidate; it is political in that it takes positions on selected public issues after member study and agreement. Our membership includes both men and women,” the regional League says on its website, https://www.lwvtrifl.org.
The voter guide is available via https://www.lwvtrifl.org/online-voter-guide.html.
Did you notice a lot of judges listed on your sample ballot? The Florida Bar offers resources regarding judicial positions. If you’d like to learn more about the individuals on the ballot, visit www.floridabar.org. There, you can find biographies of judges on the ballot, a voter guide that includes FAQs on trial court elections and voluntarily submitted self-disclosure statements of those in run-offs on November’s ballot. Founded in 1949, the Florida Bar is one of the nation’s largest mandatory bars.
Florida Law requires those who plan to vote in person on Election Day to vote in their assigned precincts, so be sure to check the polling location on your voter card before heading out to vote.
Visit www.lakevotes.gov to check the status of your registration or call the Lake County Supervisor of Elections office at 352-343-9734 to verify mailing addresses.