Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays wants Lake County voters to know that unofficial mailings from two nongovernmental, third-party organizations are being distributed, calling the information “confusing as well as frustrating.”
In a Sept. 23 news release, the elections office said, “Despite the efforts of Hays and other Supervisors of Elections across the state asking these organizations – The Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information – to cease these actions, we have been notified that they will be mailing more than 7,000 voters or potential voters in Lake County.”
The two groups are not affiliated with the Lake County Supervisor of Elections office, though their mailings may make it appear otherwise.
“The Elections office has neither printed nor distributed these mail pieces, nor supplied the data used in them. These mailings often contain outdated or inaccurate information about a voter’s registration status,” the release states.
“Incorrect data in past mailings have consequently reduced voter confidence and aroused suspicion from voters who believe their information may have been compromised,” says Hays. “Groups such as these continue to prey upon this environment of public uncertainty, generating more confusion and misinformation.”
The local elections office recommends discarding the mailings or contacting the organizations directly to be removed from future mailings. The addresses are as follows:
Voter Participation Center: email unsubscribe@voterparticipation.org, phone 877-255-6750 or visit voterparticipation.org.
Center for Voter Participation: email unsubscribe@centerforvoterinformation.org, phone 866-290-1599 or visit centerforvoterinformation.org.
In addition, Hays cautions residents to be alert to individuals or groups posing as representatives of the SOE.
“We’ve been made aware of door-knockers that are seeking voter information through deceitful means and probing questions in neighboring counties and states,” Hays said in a recent news release.
Lake County voters should be vigilant and know that these individuals and groups are not affiliated with the election’s office, according to Hays.
Voters are reminded that voting information is generally public record and are encouraged to think twice before providing any information to the so-called door knockers. While it is unclear what the intentions of these individuals or groups are, they are perpetuating misinformation and sowing seeds of discontent among the voting public in neighboring communities, according to the Supervisor of Elections.
Voters can check their official voter registration status by visiting the Lake County SOE website at www.LakeVotes.gov and selecting Voter Information. Individuals wishing to register to vote, or current voters who need to update their voter record or signature, are encouraged to visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov, Florida’s online voter registration system.
Questions for the Lake County Supervisor of Elections? Email
VoterOutreach@LakeVotes.gov or call 352-343-9734.