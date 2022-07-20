With Primary Election Day coming up Aug. 23, it’s time to think about voting, including early voting, which begins Aug. 11, and voting by mail.
Because of redistricting changes, registered voters in Lake County are receiving new Florida Voter Information Cards in the mail. When you receive your new card, be sure to take a minute and make sure your information is correct. If not, notify the elections office right away.
In addition, check the polling site on your card, as the redistricting may mean your polling location has changed.
Lake County voters who opt to vote by mail can now use a new resource, BallotTrax, which is a complete mail ballot locator and notification system, according to Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays.
“With BallotTrax, voters can track when their vote-by-mail ballot was mailed out from our office, when it was received by our office and even be alerted to issues such as signature verification or returned undeliverable. They can even sign up to receive notifications and alerts in time frames which are convenient for their lifestyle,” he said.
Hays said signing up is simple and secure, and he encourages voters to take advantage of the new resource. Enroll at lakevotes.ballottrax.net.
For any election-related information, including questions about the reissued Voter Information Cards, call 352-343-9734 or visit lakevotes.gov.