The Florida Writers Foundation recently awarded the W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora $1,500 to help sponsor the “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program.
The reading initiative is a simple, innovative, yet fun approach to establishing strong early literacy skills, which helps young children gain the confidence necessary to become strong readers.
Reading has been associated as an early indicator of academic success. If parents or caregivers read just one book a day, that offers children ages up to 6 years old the chance to hear about 290,000 more words by the time they read kindergarten. About half of all children in a national sample are seldom or never read to by their parents or caregivers, according to a City of Mount Dora news release.
The “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program rewards children with a free new book at important milestones – the 100th book read, 500th book, etc.
The Florida Writers Foundation is sponsoring the 600th book read milestone with a $1,500 grant for the library to purchase children’s books.
“We’re so appreciative that the Florida Writers Foundation has chosen to sponsor our initiative. Children become so excited when they can choose their own new book as a milestone prize, and now we’ll be able to reward those children reaching 600 books,” said library manager Cathy Lunday.
For more information, contact the W.T. Bland Public Library at (352) 735-7180, option 5, or library@CityofMountDora.com.