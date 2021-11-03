The W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora is promoting all things Harry Potter for the month of November. The library’s lobby will be transformed into Hogwarts, with floating candles, the golden snitch and even Hedwig the owl. All ages are invited to browse the lobby, with games, posters and free puzzles, crafts and bookmarks for all ages.
New related content will be available for checkout, including Harry Potter crafts, illustrated books and cookbooks.
Weekly drawings for Harry Potter books for all ages will be held on the five Mondays of November, with two books given away each week (entry forms are available upon checkout).
23 years ago, on Sept. 1, 1998, Scholastic published “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first U.S. edition of the United Kingdom’s “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” To date, more than 500 million copies of the works have been sold, and in 80 languages, according to the library.
In a national survey conducted in 2008, three out of four kids said that reading a Harry Potter book has made them interested in reading other books. Twenty years later, Harry Potter still has the power to transport readers of all ages to a whole new world within its pages, the library says.
At the W.T. Bland Public Library, the Harry Potter series can be found in all demographic collections: children’s, young adult, adult, large print (for seniors), audiobooks, MP3 players, DVDs and so on. These books remain checked out, so much so that there are multiple copies of each book in each collection, which total 93 books in all at the Mount Dora library.
The Harry Potter exhibit at the W.T. Bland Public Library is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and runs through Nov. 30.