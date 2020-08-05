In a contest for all ages, the Mount Dora Library Association asks residents to “Name the Mount Dora Velociraptor!” Located in the W.T. Bland Public Library through the generosity of donors Stephen Berger, Steve and Judy Streeter, Michael Zealy and the Mount Dora Library Association, the star of last spring’s Dinosaur Exhibit is now on display. And, it needs a name.
Planet Earth Sculpture created the model true-to-scale, based upon the latest science and academic research. The type of dinosaur species is V.
mongoliensis, which is thought to have lived 75 to 71 million years ago during the latter part of the Cretaceous Period.
Open to all Lake County Library System library card-holders, the contest asks participants to name the Velociraptor and provide a one- to two-sentence story of how it came to be in Mount Dora. Entries are due Sept. 15 to library@cityofmountdora.com. Cash prizes of $30, $20 and $15 will be awarded, and winners will be notified by Sept. 22.
Also, due to the coronavirus and reduced operating hours at all libraries in the Lake County system, borrowed items will continue to be automatically renewed through August, unless there are holds on the items. Late fees for library items are not being charged to your account. The W.T. Bland Public Library is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Curbside pick-ups are available. Call (352) 735-7180, option 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.