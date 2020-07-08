The W.T. Bland Public Library has reopened and will have the following hours in July: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Curbside pickups will continue, as well. Call 352-735-7180, option 5, or email library@CityofMountDora.com with your requests.
The library appreciates patrons wearing masks while in the building, out of respect for staff and all the other patrons. Free bandanas are available, complements of the Friends of the Library. All meeting rooms and the Simpson Farmhouse remain closed at this time.
Summer Reading Contest
Although there will be no programming this summer at W.T. Bland Public Library, its annual Read to Win summer reading contest is in full swing. Children can check out books with their own library card for a chance to win weekly prizes, including matching plush toys for the younger set and books and gift cards for school-age children. All children ages infant through K-5 are welcome to participate. Ask for a contest entry form at the library or email library@CityofMountDora.com to request one. The summer Read to Win contest is sponsored by the Friends of the Library Mount Dora.
Photography Contest
Lake County Library System cardholders are invited to participate in a Pollinators in the Garden photography contest. Deadline is July 17 to submit a photo of a pollinator in the Nunan Butterfly Garden at W.T. Bland Public Library. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: ages 6–10, ages 11–17 and age 18 and up, and winning photos will be displayed in the library lobby beginning Aug. 3. Email library@cityofmountdora.com for more information.